How to make Lemon Garlic Swordfish in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress throughout your adventure in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will eventually discover more of its diverse meal offerings. Each dish has its own specific market price, but one recipe that has a particularly high value is the Lemon Garlic Swordfish. Although there are plenty of other meals that can be sold for higher prices, plenty of profit can be made with this particular recipe as all of its ingredients can be acquired without spending a single Star Coin.

Lemon Garlic Swordfish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each meal that can be cooked in the game has its own fixed star rating and since this dish is a 3-star recipe, it is similarly made up of the following three ingredients:

Swordfish

Lemon

Garlic

Swordfish, the dish’s main ingredient, can be acquired by using your Fishing Rod on gold fishing spots in the Dazzle Beach biome. If you haven’t unlocked the Dazzle Beach biome yet, you will have to spend 1,000 Dreamlight in order to access it.

The next ingredient, Lemon, can be located on trees within the Forest of Valor and the Glade of Trust biomes. However, in order to access these biomes you will have to collect a moderate amount of Dreamlight as the Forest of Valor requires 3,000 Dreamlight and the Glade of Trust needs 5,000. Each tree also gives out three Lemons each giving you plenty of stock to recreate the dish again in the future.

Finally, Garlic can only be found growing on various spots in the Forest of Valor biome which can be unlocked with 3,000 Dreamlight. Although Garlic does only give you one piece each time it’s harvested, it does grow back fairly quickly so you can keep going back to get more.

The Lemon Garlic Swordfish recipe can be sold for 1,100 Star Coins and, since acquiring its ingredients don’t require you to spend any Star Coins, selling this dish lets you obtain the entirety of the profit.