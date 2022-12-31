How to make Lizard in Little Alchemy 2 step–by–step

Little Alchemy 2 is one of the popular games that many people can enjoy. It’s a simple game where you must mix different items and create everything you can imagine, starting with the four basic elements; Air, Water, Earth, and Fire. Most basic things are easy to create, but some can be tricky, especially when it’s specific things. Once such thing is Lizard, and creating it opens doors to many other creations. Here is how you can make Lizard step–by–step in Little Alchemy 2.

Related: How to make Acid Rain in Little Alchemy 2 step–by–step

The best method to make Lizard in Little Alchemy 2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Nine different methods can create Lizard in Little Alchemy 2, but those methods can take many steps. However, there is one method that takes fewer steps and creates many other useful things, including Life in the process. In this method, take Stone and mix it with Animal to get Lizard. Here are all the detailed steps you need to take to make Lizard in Little Alchemy 2

Water + Water = Puddle Puddle + Puddle = Pond Pond + Pond = Lake Lake + Lake = Sea Earth + Sea = Primordial Soup Fire + Fire = Energy Energy + Primordial Soup = Life Earth + Earth = Land Land + Life = Animal Earth + Fire = Lava Lava + Air = Stone Stone + Animal = Lizard

Related: How to make Barn in Little Alchemy 2 — Step-by-step

All methods to make Lizard in Little Alchemy 2

As mentioned, there are eight other methods that you can use to make Lizard in Little Alchemy 2. Those methods are grinding, but if you already have the items for them, you should go with them. Here are all the possible methods that create Lizard in Little Alchemy 2.