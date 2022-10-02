Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various recipes for you to discover and make for yourself and the residents of the valley. As you progress through the game, you will cook different meals to complete quests and help increase your Friendship Level with the residents. One of the many delicious treats that you can make is Mint Chocolate. This chocolate bar isn’t the easiest dessert to make and requires a fair number of ingredients. This guide will show you how to make Mint Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mint Chocolate recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Many recipes in the game require multiple ingredients to create. Just like making a good Ratatouille, you will need multiple ingredients to craft a bar of Mint Chocolate. These ingredients aren’t going to be found easily and will require you to unlock multiple biomes. Make sure to collect plenty of Dreamlight because you will need it.

To make Mint Chocolate, you need four ingredients. These ingredients can be found on Dazzle Beach, in the Frosted Heights, and in the Sunlit Plateau. Altogether, these locations will cost around 18,000 Dreamlight to unlock. Luckily, Dreamlight is pretty easy to obtain and you should be able to unlock all these areas within a day. After unlocking them, you will need to collect the following ingredients to make the recipe:

Cocoa Beans

Butter

Mint

Sugarcane

The first ingredient on the list, Cocoa Beans, can be found growing on trees in the Sunlit Plateau. This is the area to the west of the Plaza. You only need one Cocoa Bean but you will get three each time you interact with a tree.

Next, you can find the Butter by purchasing from Remy in the Chez Remy Pantry. After that, Mint can be found in the Frosted Heights. Just like other herbs, Mint can be found growing around the area. Finally, Sugarcane is found on Dazzle Beach. You will need to either purchase Sugarcane or Sugarcane Seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the area. Once you have all the ingredients, throw them together at a cooking station and you will have yourself some Mint Chocolate.