How to make money in Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX is all about creating the best monster. You’ll need to put your monster through training in order to increase their stats. However, training is expensive. While you start off with some money, it’ll only last you for so long. So, you need to earn money and fast.

Earning money in Monster Rancher 1

Screenshot by Gamepur

In Monster Rancher 1, there are two ways to get money. The easiest way is to work, as they only take up one week out of the month. There are 10 jobs to pick from, all of which will improve one or two of your monster’s stats. Out of the 10 jobs, six will pay 100G and the other four will reward you 150G.

100G Jobs

Cart: Increases Power

Hunt: Improves Skill

Field: Improves Intelligence

Forest: Increases Speed stat

Guard: Defense will increase

Logging: Increases Life stat

150G Jobs

Circus: Increases both Speed and Intelligence but will decrease Power

Build: Improves Power and Life, but your monster’s speed will suffer

Mine: Life and Defense will improve, but skill will decrease

Mailman: Intelligence and Skill increase, but defense will be lowered

Jobs are a good way to earn a small amount of money while also training your monster and making them more loyal to you. But, your monster will eventually get tired so be sure to give them a well-deserved rest if you plan on working them often.

The other way to gain money in this game is to do battles. You can either do unofficial battles or participate in tourneys.

How to earn money in Monster Rancher 2

Image via KOEI TECMO

Unfortunately, work isn’t available in Monster Rancher 2. There is a minigame you can do in town that will earn you some money, but it’s honestly not worth it. So, the only efficient way to earn money is by battling other people in tournaments.