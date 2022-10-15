You can find a ton of different ingredients throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley that can all be used to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to raise your Friendship Level with the NPCs or feed hungry customers at Chez Remy’s. One of the many meals in the game is Vegetarian Pizza; a delicious meal for those who avoid meat. This guide will show you how to make Vegetarian Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Vegetarian Pizza recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars to show how many ingredients are required to make them. Since Vegetarian Pizza is a five-star meal, you will need five ingredients to make it. Luckily, Vegetarian Pizza is a bit more flexible of a meal than Margherita Pizza, so you shouldn’t have a hard time collecting the ingredients.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Vegetarian Pizza, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This is one of the first biomes you will unlock and it only costs around 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Once both steps are complete, gather the following ingredients to make the pizza:

A Vegetable

A Vegetable

Tomato

Cheese

Wheat

The first two ingredients required to make this pizza are vegetables. Any vegetable can be used such as Bell Peppers, Carrots, Spinach, and even Eggplant. You will need to unlock additional biomes depending on what vegetables you want. Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, Cheese is found in the Chez Remy Pantry.