There are many recipes for you to learn as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meals that you make can be used for many things like replenishing your energy, completing quests, and will even get you Dreamlight magic on occasion. One of the different meals you can make is Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables; a delicious, high-quality dish that will take a while to craft. This guide will show you how to make Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables isn’t a difficult recipe to make and, unlike most recipes in the game, is rather versatile with the ingredients you can use. The tricky part of making this meal comes from finding the main ingredient, Tilapia. You won’t be able to obtain Tilapia until pretty late in the game and it requires a good amount of Dreamlight magic to reach.

Before you can make this meal, you will need to unlock the Frosted Heights or Sunlit Plateau biomes. Due to issues with the Sunlit Plateau, it may be easier to avoid the area where Scar is located and head to the Frosted Heights. Once you have the areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the recipe:

Vegetable

Vegetable

Tilapia

Since Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables is a very versatile meal, you can use any two vegetables to make it. We went with Zucchini and Onion in our example above which can be found in the Sunlit Plateau and the Forest of Valor. To make things easier, you can use Carrots which can be found in the Peaceful Meadow. The Tilapia can be obtained by fishing the blue nodes in the Sunlit Plateau and the Frosted Heights. Once you have all the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables.