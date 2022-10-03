Where to find Tilapia in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will find various ingredients that you will use to create wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. Some of the ingredients that you can find are fish. These underwater critters can be found throughout the seas, rivers, and ponds of the valley. One of the types of fish that is a little more difficult to find is Tilapia. This guide will show you where you can find Tilapia in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tilapia location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley have specific locations where they can be found and the fish types are no different. Most of the fish in the game, like White Sturgeon, have a specific biome that they call home. Tilapia can actually be found in two of the biomes in Dreamlight Valley. These biomes are the Frosted Heights and the Sunlit Plateau.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like most of the biomes, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau or the Frosted Heights before you can start searching them for ingredients. The Frosted Heights will cost you 10,000 Dreamlight unlock and can be found on the northern side of the Forest of Valor. The Sunlit Plateau will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight to access and can be found to the west of the Plaza. Unfortunately, the Sunlit Plateau has been bugged for many people, and fish aren’t spawning there currently. Because of this, the best place to get Tilapia is the Frosted Heights.

You can get Tilapia by fishing the blue nodes in the Frosted Heights. These nodes have the best chance of spawning Tilapia. Make sure to bring a resident assigned to the fishing role to increase your chances of obtaining this fish. You can also get the fish from Moana’s Boat if you have helped her fix it up. Moana will periodically fill her boat with fish and allow you to take them.