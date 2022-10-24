As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect various ingredients that you can use to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be given to residents, used for quests, and even sold for a profit. One of the many meals you can make is Pickled Herring; a rather interesting meal that is similar to a recipe that Anna and Elsa love. This guide will show you how to make Pickled Herring in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pickled Herring recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Despite its name, Pickled Herring is a different recipe from Anna and Elsa’s favorite meal, Arendellian Pickled Herring. The Arendellian version of the recipe is a bit more difficult to make and requires one more ingredient. Pickled Herring is a four-star meal that requires four ingredients for you to make it. These ingredients are pretty easy to obtain and can actually be found relatively early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a jar of Pickled Herring, you will need to unlock two of the biomes in the game; Dazzle Beach and the Forest of Valor. These two biomes are some of the least expensive to unlock and can be accessed relatively early in the game. The two biomes cost a total of 5,000 Dreamlight to access. Once you have both areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients for the recipe:

Herring

Lemon

Onion

Spice

Herrings can be caught by fishing the white fishing nodes on Dazzle Beach or the Glade of Trust. Lemons can be found growing on trees in the Forest of Valor or the Glade of Trust. Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If they are unavailable, you can also purchase Onion Seeds to grow your own. Finally, you can use any spice for the recipe. We used Oregano since it can be found in the Plaza. Combine all the ingredients at a cooking station to make yourself some Pickled Herring.