Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with different recipes that you can learn so that you can make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are great for restoring your energy, can be given to residents, and are even sometimes used to complete quest steps. One of the many meals you may be asked to make is a Mediterranean Salad; a classic meal with plenty of ingredients. This guide will show you how to make Mediterranean Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Mediterranean Salad recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in the game is ranked from one to five stars with five-star recipes requiring the most ingredients to make. Since Mediterranean Salad is a five-star recipe, it requires five ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, these ingredients are scattered all across the valley, making this meal a bit of an annoyance to make.

Before you can make a Mediterranean Salad, you will first need to unlock the Frosted Heights, Forest of Valor, and Dazzle Beach biomes. Together, these biomes will cost you around 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock. You can gather the necessary Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have all the necessary areas unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the dish:

Lettuce

Onion

Tomato

Cucumber

Spice

The Lettuce is the easiest ingredient on the list and can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Tomatoes are found at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Cucumbers are found at Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights. Any ingredient bought from Goofy’s Stall can also be grown using seeds bought from the same stall. Finally, you can use any spice in the game. We used Oregano since it can be found in the Plaza. Combine the ingredients together at a cooking station to make a Mediterranean Salad.