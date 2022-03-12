How to make pinfall escapes easier in WWE 2K22

One of the stated goals for WWE 2K22 was to give the game a more user-friendly feel to make it as appealing to newcomers as possible. This year, WWE 2K22 goes back to its roots, making most of the major actions buttons mashing prompts. Button mashing controls everything from pin escapes to submission attempts to Royal Rumble eliminations. This would normally leave players with motor skill issues out in the cold, but thankfully, Visual Concepts added an option to treat a button hold as a series of rapid taps. We’ll show you how to enable it and help you understand what it does and doesn’t do.

First, the bad news is that this option can only be changed via the game’s Main Menu. Use the left shoulder button once, L1 on PlayStation and LB on Xbox, then navigate down to gameplay. Once inside the menu, navigate down to the option labeled “allow held input for minigames”. It’s important to note that you should push the option or start button to save the option changes, or you’ll have to do this again.

screenshot via Gamepur

Once inside the game, all you need to do is keep the button held down, and the game will generate taps for you. This isn’t an outright get-out-of-jail-free card, but it will allow you to give yourself a cushion and should stop you from going down to just a single finisher. Significant damage will still make it impossible to kick out, but this option will greatly reduce hand strain.