Cooking is a major part of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Because of this, you will spend much of your time making wonderful meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, be given to residents, and are sometimes required to complete quest steps. One of the many recipes you learn is for a standard Pizza; a simple and delicious meal. This guide will show you how to make Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pizza recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many different Pizza recipes you can learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can make everything from the standard Pizza to the Margherita Pizza and more. The regular Pizza is a three-star recipe which means you will need three ingredients to make it. These ingredients, however, are not available right away and may take some time to get.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make yourself a Pizza, you will need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome as well as the Chez Remy restaurant. You can unlock Dazzle Beach by gathering the Dreamlight necessary to remove the Night Thorns blocking the path. The Chez Remy restaurant is unlocked by following Remy’s quest line. Once both are unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make a Pizza:

Tomato

Wheat

Cheese

Related: How to make Mushroom Pizza in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If unavailable, you can also purchase Tomato Seeds so that you can grow your own. Wheat and Wheat Seeds can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Finally, Cheese can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after unlocking the restaurant. Combine all of the ingredients at a cooking station and you will have yourself a standard Pizza.