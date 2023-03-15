Sons of the Forest is a survival game, and you get the luxury of building your own base. This is not limited to building a small shelter where you can live but a massive base where you can place multiple structures. These structures can be built using the Crafting Book, and you’ll need plenty of materials for them. However, for some structures that require wood, you’ll need planks. In this guide, we are going to discuss how to make planks in Sons of the Forest.

How to create planks in Sons of the Forest

Many Sons of the Forest players get confused about how to make planks. This is because the game provides no instructions on how to make them, and you have to figure it out on your own. However, the process is pretty simple, and it requires you to gather logs.

To get logs, you need to chop down trees. Each tree will give you a few logs. You can use the small Axe which you get at the start of the game to chop trees. However, as it is slow and weak, we suggest you get the Modern Axe or Firefighter Axe. These two are powerful and can help chop trees quickly. And if you want to speed things up further, get the Chainsaw.

After you get logs, you need to place one on the ground. Then, go stand at the end of the log and take your Axe out. You need to adjust your aim until you see a red dotted line going along the log. When it appears, press left-click, and your character will split the log to make planks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

From each log, you can get two planks. Therefore, you need to chop down several trees to get plenty of them. You can then use them to build structures that require planks, such as the Small Log Cabin.