How to make Porridge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s broad variety of usable ingredients allows you to cook almost any type of food you can imagine. Breakfast recipes in particular are some of the most common meals you can make in the game. An example of a basic dish you can create both within the Valley and in real life is Porridge. Here’s how to make it.

Porridge recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each dish in the game has a fixed star rating which is correlated to the number of ingredients required to cook it. Since Porridge is a 2-star entrée, you’ll need to gather the following two ingredients first:

Wheat

Milk

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wheat is one of the easiest and earliest ingredients you can acquire in the game because it can immediately be bought at Goofy’s Stall in Peaceful Meadow for three Star Coins. If you’re feeling frugal, you can also buy Wheat Seeds for one Star Coin which only needs approximately one minute to grow. If you plant these in bulk, you’ll be able to keep some in storage for any future recipes.

Milk can be bought at the Chez Remy pantry for 230 Star Coins, but only after you’ve finished Remy’s second quest called A Restaurant Makeover. It’s also important to remember that unlocking Realms in the Dream Castle costs 3,000 Dreamlight so you may have to spend that amount if you didn’t open the Ratatouille Realm first.

The Porridge recipe doesn’t offer much in terms of its value as it can only be sold for 301 Star Coins, which isn’t a lot especially when you factor in the cost of the required ingredients. However, the stamina that it refills when consumed more than doubles its Star Coin value because it restores 668 Energy, which is a decent amount for when you’re in a pinch.