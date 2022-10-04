There are many different ingredients you will collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley and each of them will be used to make fantastic meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to increase your Friendship Level with the NPCs, replenish your energy, and even complete quests. One of the many meals you can make is Pottage, a simple yet delicious soup. This guide will show you how to make Pottage in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pottage recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While it may be similar in appearance to Pumpkin Soup, Pottage requires many different ingredients to make. Since Pottage is a three-star meal, you will need three ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, one of the ingredients required to make the meal isn’t able to be obtained until late in the game. Otherwise, Pottage is a pretty simple recipe.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Pottage, you need to gain access to the Forgotten Lands biome. This is the biome on the other side of the Sunlit Plateau and is also the most expensive to unlock. Unlocking the Forgotten Lands requires 15,000 Dreamlight. You can obtain the Dreamlight required to unlock it by completing tasks and quests around the valley. After unlocking the biome, gather the following ingredients to make the meal:

Potatoes

A Spice

A Vegetable

The most difficult ingredient to obtain is Potatoes. Potatoes are found in the Forgotten Lands and can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the area. You can also purchase the seeds to grow your own Potatoes. The other ingredients are simple. You can use any spice and any vegetable alongside the Potatoes to make Pottage. We used Oregano and Carrots since they are readily available in the Peaceful Meadow but you can substitute them with items like Basil, Ginger, Eggplant, and Cucumber.