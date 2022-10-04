Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with ingredients that you will collect and turn into wondrous meals for yourself and the various residents of the valley. These meals can be used to restore your energy, raise your Friendship Level, and even complete quests. One of the many different meals you may end up making is Pumpkin Soup. This delicious meal requires a fair number of ingredients and isn’t the easiest recipe to figure out. This guide will show you how to make Pumpkin Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Pumpkin Soup recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars. The higher star the meal is, the more ingredients are needed to make it. Since Pumpkin Soup is a four-star meal, it requires four ingredients to make. Unfortunately, not everything is as simple to make as Crudites. The ingredients required for Pumpkin Soup are scattered across the valley and may take a while to obtain.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Pumpkin Soup requires ingredients from the Forgotten Lands and the Chez Remy Pantry. Because of this, you will need to unlock the Forgotten Lands biome and the Chez Remy restaurant before you can make this meal. The Forgotten Lands will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight to unlock; more if you haven’t unlocked the Sunlit Plateau. After unlocking the required areas, gather the following ingredients:

Pumpkin

A Vegetable

Milk

Ginger

Pumpkins are found in the Forgotten Lands. To obtain them, you need to unlock Goofy’s Stall in the area. There, you can purchase Pumpkins and Pumpkin Seeds. Ginger is also found in the Forgotten Lands. Like other spices, it is growing around the area and can be picked. Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy restaurant once it is unlocked. Finally, you can add any additional vegetables you want to make the soup. We chose Carrots since they are easily found in the Peaceful Meadow.