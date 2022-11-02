Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various recipes for you to learn and meals for you to share with the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be used to replenish your energy, be given to the residents to increase their friendship level, and are sometimes used to complete quests. One of the many meals in the game is Savory Fish; a simple yet hearty meal. This guide will show you how to make Savory Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Savory Fish recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is ranked from one to five stars with the number of stars representing how many ingredients are required to make it. Since Savory Fish is a two-star recipe, you only need two ingredients to make it. Luckily, this recipe is also a versatile one that gives you plenty of options when making it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two biomes that you can unlock to obtain the ingredients required for this recipe; the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. We recommend unlocking the Glade of Trust first since it costs less Dreamlight for you to open than the Forest of Valor. Once you have one of the biomes unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make Savory Fish:

Fish

Lemon

Since Savory Fish is a versatile recipe, you can use any fish in the game to make it. We recommend using a fish like Herring since they are easy to catch. No need to waste time catching a Fugu for this recipe. Lemons can be found growing on trees in the Glade of Trust or the Forest of Valor. Combine the two ingredients at a cooking station to make yourself a nice servng of Savory Fish. Don’t forget the tartar sauce.