Cooking is a large part of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and as such, you will be spending a lot of time behind the stove cooking up meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals that you make can be given to residents to increase their Friendship Levels or be eaten by you to replenish your energy. One of the many meals that you can make in the game is Seafood Pasta; a different take on the classic noodle dish. This guide will show you how to make Seafood Pasta in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Seafood Pasta recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars. This is to show how many ingredients are required to make the meal. Since Seafood Pasta is a three-star meal, you will need three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are pretty easy to obtain and can actually be gotten pretty early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Seafood Pasta, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This is the area to the southeast of the Peaceful Meadow and one of the first biomes you should unlock in the game since it doesn’t cost much Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. Once both have been unlocked, collect the following ingredients for the dish:

Seafood

Wheat

Milk

Since Seafood Pasta is a flexible dish, you can use any seafood that you want for the meal. There are three types of seafood that you can find on Dazzle Beach; Oysters, Clams, and Scallops. Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase Wheat Seeds from the stall to grow your own Wheat. Finally, Milk can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after you unlock the restaurant. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Seafood Pasta.