Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with various recipes for you to learn and meals for you to make for yourself and the residents of the valley. The meals you make can be used to replenish your energy, be given to residents to increase their Friendship Level, and can even be sold for a profit. One of the many desserts you can make in the game is Blueberry Pie; a delicious dessert perfect for the holidays. This guide will show you how to make Blueberry Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Blueberry Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are rated from one to five stars. The number of stars a recipe is rated correlates with how many ingredients are needed to make it. Since Blueberry Pie is a three-star recipe, you will need to collect three ingredients to make it. These ingredients can actually be obtained pretty early on in the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make a Blueberry Pie, you will first need to unlock either the Dazzle Beach or Forest of Valor biome. It is far easier to unlock Dazzle Beach since it costs less Dreamlight to remove the Night Thorns blocking the path. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Once these are unlocked, collect the following ingredients to make the Blueberry Pie:

Blueberries

Butter

Wheat

Related: How to make Red Fruit Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Blueberries can be found growing on bushes in the Forest or Valor or on Dazzle Beach. Each bush that you harvest them from will get you three Blueberries. Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after you unlock the restaurant. Finally, Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. If unavailable, you can purchase the seeds to grow your own Wheat.