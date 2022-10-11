As you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will collect ingredients throughout the different biomes that you will use to make meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals are great for replenishing your energy and raising your Friendship Level with the NPCs. One of the many recipes you can make is Sole Meuniere which requires ingredients you won’t be able to obtain for a little while. This guide will show you how to make Sole Meuniere in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Sole Meuniere in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are ranked from one to five stars with five-starred meals being the most difficult to make. Since Sole Meuniere is a four-star meal, it requires four ingredients to craft it. While most of these ingredients are able to be obtained quickly, one of them is hidden deep within the valley.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make Sole Meuniere, you will need to unlock two biomes; the Forgotten Lands and the Forest of Valor. Reaching the Forgotten Lands requires you to go through the Sunlit Plateau and will cost you 15,000 Dreamlight. On top of this, you will need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. You will need the following ingredients to make Sole Meuniere:

Sole

Wheat

Butter

Lemon

Recipe: How to make Gumbo in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sole is the fish that is the star of the meal. To get it, you need to make your way to the Forgotten Lands and cast your fishing line out in the white fishing nodes. These have the highest chance of spawning a Sole. Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Lemons are found growing on trees in both the Glade of Trust and the Forest of Valor. Finally, Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after you have unlocked the restaurant.