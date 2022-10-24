There are tons of different recipes for you to learn and master in Disney Dreamlight Valley that you can keep for yourself or give to the residents of the valley. The meals you make can be used to replenish your energy, given to residents to increase their Friendship Level, or even be sold for a profit. One of the many recipes you can learn in the game is for Spaghetti Arrabbiata; a very spicy take on the traditional meal. This guide will show you how to make Spaghetti Arrabbiata in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spaghetti Arrabbiata recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Spaghetti Arrabbiata is now the most difficult meal to make, but you will need to wait a little while before you can get your hands on the ingredients for it. This is a three-star meal which means you only need three ingredients to make it. Unfortunately, you will need to unlock multiple biomes to obtain the ingredients required for it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can make this dish, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach and Sunlit Plateau biomes as well as Goofy’s Stall in each of these areas. This will cost you a fair amount of Dreamlight and Star Coins so make sure you save up plenty of both currencies so that you have enough to unlock everything. Once everything is unlocked, gather the following ingredients for the dish:

Tomato

Wheat

Chili Peppers

Tomatoes can be bought from Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. If Tomatoes are unavailable, you can also purchase Tomato Seeds to that you can grow your own. Chili Peppers can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. You can also grow Chili Peppers just like other vegetables in the game. Finally, the Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Once you have all of the ingredients, combine them at a cooking station to make Spaghetti Arrabbiata.