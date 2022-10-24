You will collect many ingredients as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley that you will use to make wondrous meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. These meals can be used to replenish your energy, be given to the residents to increase their Friendship Level, or even sold for a profit. One of the many meals that you can make in the game is Spicy Baked Bream. Just be careful not to make it too spicy. This guide will show you how to make Spicy Baked Bream in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spicy Baked Bream recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the stars representing how many ingredients are needed to make it. Since Spicy Baked Bream is a three-star meal, you will need to gather three ingredients to make it. These ingredients are pretty easy to obtain and shouldn’t take you too long to get.

Before you can make this dish, you will need to unlock the Sunlit Plateau. While this area didn’t get much use before, it is now home to Scar. This area will cost you 7,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant by following Remy’s quest line. Once both are unlocked, gather the following ingredients to make the meal:

Bream

Chili Peppers

Butter

Bream is a fish that you can actually get at the start of the game shortly after you get your fishing rod. You simply need to fish the blue nodes in the Peaceful Meadow to obtain a Bream. Chili Peppers can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau. If unavailable, you can also purchase Chili Pepper Seeds to grow your own. Finally, Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after unlocking the restaurant. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station to make Spicy Baked Bream.