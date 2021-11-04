How to make sugar in Animal Crossing New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

The 2.0.0 Update for Animal Crossing New Horizons brought plenty of new features to the game. One of these new features is the ability to cook meals. Of course, these meals require new forms of produce that you must grow yourself. One of these new items, sugar, is made from sugarcane. Here is how to make sugar so you can start making some delectable meals.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sugar is made by combining five sugarcane together at a stove or other furniture item used for cooking. Before you can start making sugar, you need to purchase a few items. Head to the town hall and access the Nook Terminal there. Use it to purchase the DIY Recipes+ item. Afterward, head to Nook’s Cranny to purchase the Basic Cooking Recipes item from the cabinet.

Screenshot by Gamepur

With those two items, you will be on your way to starting your home-style cooking journey. Now, you just need to gather your ingredients. Go to the airport and take a flight over to Harv’s island. Once you get there, go through the archway and learn about the new co-op that Harv is creating. After that is done, Lloid will appear in a few places. One of them will mention a shop with some fresh greenery. Donate 100,000 Bells to fund the project.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After funding the project, wait a day and return to Harv’s island to see Leif waiting for you. Talk with him to learn about his new items. Among the new items, he will be selling sugarcane starts. Purchase however many you want and return to your island to plant them. Wait for them to grow and you will have the sugarcane required to create some sugar.