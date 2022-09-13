How to make Terracotta in Minecraft

Minecraft has no shortage of unique blocks to make and decorate your home base area. Among all of the uses and colors they come in, Terracotta is the one that probably stands out the most with its glazed and colored designs. While there is no shortage of decoration options in the game, this is probably the one that stands out the most. Here is how you can make Terracotta and then turn it into Glazed Terracotta in Minecraft.

How to get Terracotta in Minecraft

While you can naturally find undyed Terracotta and some colored variants in Badlands biomes, Villages, and Desert Pyramids, you can also create regular Terracotta in a Furnace by smelting Clay Blocks with any fuel resource.

After you have your Terracotta, you can dye it by placing eight pieces of Terracotta on a Crafting Table surrounding a Dye of any color. It will return eight blocks of that Terracotta in that color. You can also obtain colored Terracotta by trading an Emerald to a Mason Villager.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to make Glazed Terracotta in Minecraft

Once you have your Dyed Terracotta, you can create Glazed Terracotta by smelting it in a Furnace again with any fuel resource. This will create a form of Terracotta with a colorful design on it that you can use to add a little flair to your decorations.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can see the designs each Dyed Terracotta makes in the image below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Outside of looking colorful and more unique than a traditional block of Stone, Wood, or anything else in Minecraft, Terracotta and Glazed Terracotta do not have many uses. You can use them to create designs that can not be made any other way in the game. Magenta Glazed Terracotta can even be used as an arrow system to direct players to go certain ways.