There are three different meal categories in Disney Dreamlight Valley; appetizers, entrées, and desserts. As you progress through the game, you will collect ingredients that will allow you to make every recipe on the list. Among these recipes is the one for Tropical Pops. These delicious popsicles are a great dessert on a hot summer day. Just make sure you share them with the residents. This guide will show you how to make Tropical Pops in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Tropical Pops recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley is rated from one to five stars with the number of stars representing how many ingredients are required to create the meal. Since Tropical Pops is a four-star dessert, you will need four ingredients to make one. These ingredients, however, aren’t the easiest to obtain and will take a little while to get. You can always have some Red Fruit Sorbet while you wait.

Before you can make a Tropical Pop, you will first need to unlock the Dazzle Beach biome. This is one of the first biomes you should unlock in the game and only costs around 1,000 Dreamlight to access. You will also need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant and complete Remy’s quest line. After all of this is done, you can gather the following ingredients to make a Tropical Pop:

Slush Ice

A Fruit

Sugarcane

Coconut

Slush Ice can be bought for 150 Star Coins from the Chez Remy Pantry once you have completed Remy’s quest line. Sugarcane can be bought from the Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach. Coconuts can be found growing on trees on Dazzle Beach after you have completed part of Maui’s quest line that requires you to bury an Eel. Finally, you can use any fruit that you wish. We chose Bananas since they grow on Dazzle Beach and have a tropical taste.