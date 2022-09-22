How to make Vegetarian Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley

As you live your life in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will cook meals galore for yourself and the residents who live alongside you. These meals are the key to helping your character maintain their energy and can also be used to increase your Friendship Level with the residents. Sometimes, you will need to cook these meals as part of the quests the residents give you. If you haven’t heard of Vegetarian Stew, it is probably because you haven’t been asked to make it yet. Here is how you can make Vegetarian Stew in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Vegetarian Stew

You might not know about the existence of Vegetarian Stew until you unlock Prince Eric by saving him from Ursula’s grasp. Shortly after Eric returns to the valley, he will ask you to make him the stew since he hasn’t eaten for a long time and is quite famished. Luckily, he does give you a recipe book in order to get the recipe right. If you are trying to cook the meal before this, you won’t have such luck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you can even consider making Vegetarian Stew, you will first need to unlock the Forest of Valor and the Forgotten Lands. These areas are required in order to obtain some of the ingredients. You will need the following items to make the stew:

Onion

Carrot

Potato

Carrots are the easiest ingredient on the list to obtain and can be found in the Peaceful Meadow. You can either purchase Carrots from Goofy’s Stall or purchase the seeds and grow them yourself. Onions can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. Opening the way to this area will cost you 4,000 Dreamlight. Goofy isn’t always guaranteed to have Onions but he should have Onion Seeds to grow your own. Lastly, Potatoes are found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forgotten Lands. You can purchase the actual vegetable or the seeds there as well. After you have all the ingredients, throw them in the pot at a cooking station and you will get some Vegetarian Stew.