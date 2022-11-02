Cooking makes up a large portion of what you will be doing in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The meals you make can be given to residents to increase their friendship level, eaten to restore your energy, or even used to complete quests. There are many pie recipes that you can learn in the game but none are as savory as the Veggie Pie. This guide will show you how to make Veggie Pie in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Veggie Pie recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are many different types of pies that you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You have access to everything from Apple Pie to Snow White’s Gooseberry Pie. Pies aren’t simple meals to make and they do require multiple ingredients. Veggie Pie, for instance, requires three ingredients to make it. Luckily, the ingredients for this recipe aren’t hard to get your hands on.

Before you can make yourself a Veggie Pie, you will first need to unlock the Chez Remy restaurant. This can be done by following Remy’s quest line after you bring him back to the valley. Unlike other recipes in the game, you don’t need to unlock other biomes to gather the rest of the ingredients. Once you have the restaurant unlocked, obtain the following ingredients to make a Veggie Pie:

Vegetable

Butter

Wheat

Since this is a versatile meal, you can use any vegetable in the game to make it. We recommend using Carrots since they can be obtained from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter can be bought from the Chez Remy Pantry after unlocking the restaurant. Finally, Wheat can be bought from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. You can also purchase Wheat Seeds to grow your own. Combine the ingredients at a cooking station and you will have a Veggie Pie.