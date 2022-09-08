The map for Disney Dreamlight Valley is rather big and filled with obstacles that will keep you from accessing certain parts of it. As you have progressed through the various biomes, you have probably seen a fair number of large purple mushrooms that block your access in areas like the Glade of Trust. This guide will show you how to destroy the large mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to destroy mushrooms in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before you can destroy the mushrooms, you need to upgrade your Watering Can. The Watering Can is one of the four Royal Tools you get at the beginning of the game. To upgrade it, you need to follow Merlin’s questline. As you progress through the game, you will get a quest from Merlin called A New Enchantment.

Screenshot by Gamepur

During this quest, Merlin will enchant your Watering Can with a spell that temporarily allows you to destroy the mushrooms. He will have you destroy the ones that appear in front of the entrance to the Glade of Trust. After this quest is done, you will lose the ability.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Stick with Merlin’s questline and keep upgrading your Friendship Level with him. After a while, you will get another quest called A Dark Experiment. You will need Merlin to be at Friendship Level eight to obtain the quest and also have access to the Glade of Trust. During this quest, Merlin will tell you that he has discovered a way to make the enchantment on your Watering Can permanent. Complete this quest and your Watering Can will be upgraded with the ability to destroy the mushrooms.