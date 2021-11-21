How to make your Secret Base bigger in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

For those who have been exploring the Grand Underground and using it to capture Pokémon, you’ll have the chance to expand your Secret Base. Your Secret Base is where you put up the many Statues you’ve been collecting from the fossil digging minigame, increasing your chances of finding specific Pokémon. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how you can make your Secret Base bigger in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You’ll be able to do this by visiting the city with the sixth Gym Leader, Canalave City. Head there, and then use the Explorer’s Kit. You’ll then dive down into the Underground, and you should be in a new area compared to the Underground route in the main area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the option on a Hiker who can make your Secret Base Bigger. These are all of the spheres you’ll need to expand it.

60 Small Red Spheres

60 Small Blue Spheres

60 Small Green Spheres

30 Small Prism Spheres

30 Small Pale Spheres

Once you meet all of those requirements, he will expand your Secret Base, giving you access to a larger area to set down all of your Statues to increase the chances of encountering rare Pokémon in the Grand Underground.