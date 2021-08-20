How to mark an Alien Parasite in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Alien nation.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to mark an alien parasite. This is easy to do, as long as you know where to go. One of the easiest places to finish this challenge is Holly Hatchery, as so many parasites can be found there.
Drop in from the battle bus and head to the house that is on the south side of the town with the planters in the garden. Those planters used to be home to some cabbage but now contain alien parasites. When you get close to them they will pop, and the parasites will come out.
You can mark them by using the same button you normally use to set a waypoint. If you’re struggling to do so, just let one of them land on your head, then the others will calm down and slowly float around, making them easier to mark.
You can find the rest of the week’s challenges below:
Week 11 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP
- Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP
- Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake – 30000 XP
- Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP
- Talk to Joey – 30000 XP
Week 11 Epic Challenges
- Travel in a Saucer – 30000 XP
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot Alien Parasites and Trespassers – 30000 XP
- Interact with equipment at any IO radar dish base (0/1) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage in alien biomes – 30000 XP
- Mark an Alien Parasite – 30000 XP
- Dance with an alien parasite at Sunny Shores, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park – 30000 XP
- Go for a swim with an Alien Parasite – 30000 XP