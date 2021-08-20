How to mark an Alien Parasite in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 11 is to mark an alien parasite. This is easy to do, as long as you know where to go. One of the easiest places to finish this challenge is Holly Hatchery, as so many parasites can be found there.

Drop in from the battle bus and head to the house that is on the south side of the town with the planters in the garden. Those planters used to be home to some cabbage but now contain alien parasites. When you get close to them they will pop, and the parasites will come out.

You can mark them by using the same button you normally use to set a waypoint. If you’re struggling to do so, just let one of them land on your head, then the others will calm down and slowly float around, making them easier to mark.

You can find the rest of the week’s challenges below:

Week 11 Legendary Challenges

Get Slone’s orders from a Payphone – 15000 XP

Catch a fish at fishing holes (0/5) – 45000 XP

Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs (0/1) – 30000 XP

Collect a vase of flowers from Lazy Lake – 30000 XP

Harvest wood (0/250) – 30000 XP

Talk to Joey – 30000 XP

Week 11 Epic Challenges