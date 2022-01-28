How to master moves in Pokémon Legends Arceus

You’ll be working with your Pokémon throughout your journey in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Capturing Pokémon is critical, but training with them and battling against other Pokémon you encounter in the wild. Eventually, if you work with your Pokémon enough, they can master their moves, unlocking these attacks’ Strong and Agile style forms. How do you master moves in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and what do you need to speed up the process?

Your Pokémon will master the moves they’ve learned if they level up with the moves. So, you want to make sure you have a series of ideal moves you want to have on your Pokémon, and then have them battle against other wild Pokémon, or at least keep them in the party. To earn the most amount of experience in Pokémon Legends, having a Pokémon at the front of the party to fight other wild Pokémon is your best bet.

When your Pokémon level up with a move, there’s a good chance it will eventually be mastered. It takes a bit of time for Pokémon to master new moves they’ve learned, so we recommend catching a low-level Pokémon, making sure it knows a particular move and then leveling it up in more substantial regions.

You’ll know when a Pokémon has mastered a move when you see a small next to the attack’s name in the battle menu. From there, you can swap between Strong and Agile attacks during combat.