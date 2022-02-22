How to navigate the maze in The Ghosts of Destiny 2 The Witch Queen

The second mission of Destiny 2’s The Witch Queen continues to introduce new mechanics to players, although without as much fanfare as they may be expecting. Facing a dark chasm with seemingly no way to go, Guardians can get stuck in this mission at multiple places as the mission introduces new mechanics.

After beginning this mission, Guardians will push their way through a cavern, eliminating enemies to make headway. Soon, however, the apparent way forward will turn too dark to see. At this point, Guardians need to seek out fleshy ampules hanging on the walls and ceiling: when popped with gunfire, these leak a light that can help mark the way forward.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Guardians should take care not to move forward without puncturing the ampules: the terrain becomes treacherous with devastating falls awaiting players stumbling about in the dark. This becomes a repeating pattern throughout the dungeon, where players will need to illuminate the area (ultimately during gunfights) in order to move about quickly and efficiently.

When in doubt, look for the ampules to guide you towards the next objective. If you see a cluster in the distance, odds are, that’s where you need to go to move forward in The Ghosts.