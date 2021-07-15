How to open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas. There are a couple of different ways to do this challenge that we will run through in this guide.

First, players can just make their way to Holly Hatchery that has replaced Holly Hedges. Here they will find a number of low gravity areas that are covering the different houses in the area, and those houses are filled with loot chests and ammo boxes. Simply running inside and loot them should wrap up the challenge quickly.

The second way is to use the Alien Nanites that can be found on the map. These can be thrown like a grenade which will generate a temporary area of low gravity. Throwing them at a collection of chests or ammo boxes will create a low gravity field around them, and they should then count toward the challenge.

You can find the rest of the week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien trees – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests