How to collect and spend Gold Bars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Gold Bars are a vital resource in Fortnite, and players can collect them and spend them in a variety of ways. They can be used to get important resources during a map, such as weapons or upgrades, or you can even hire NPCs to accompany you during a match.

In this guide, we will run through various ways to collect and spend Gold Bars in Fortnite during Chapter 2 Season 7.

Collecting Gold Bars

There are numerous ways to collect Gold Bars in the game:

Eliminating enemies – each time you eliminate a player they will drop some Gold Bars that you can pick up

Looting – chests, ATMs, cash registers, Beds, and Sofas can all drop Gold Bars when looted or destroyed

Bounties – the island is covered with Bounty Boards that players can use to get Bounties, complete them, and earn Gold Bars.

Payphones – you can also pick up smaller jobs at the Payphones that are dotted around the map.

Spending Gold Bars

There are numerous ways to spend gold bars, normally at any of the NPCs that are dotted around the map.

Exotic Weapons

There are a number of Exotic weapons that can be purchased from various NPCs around the map.

Shadow Tracker – The Shadow Tracker can be gotten from Maven at the Dinky Dish, just below the FN Radio Station. It will cost 400 Gold Bars.

– The Shadow Tracker can be gotten from Maven at the Dinky Dish, just below the FN Radio Station. It will cost 400 Gold Bars. Storm Scout Sniper – You can get the Storm Scout Sniper from Riot near the Yellow Steel Bridge between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner. Riot is another aggressive NPC you will need to take out before you can purchase the weapon from him. It will cost 500 Gold Bars.

– You can get the Storm Scout Sniper from Riot near the Yellow Steel Bridge between Misty Meadows and Catty Corner. Riot is another aggressive NPC you will need to take out before you can purchase the weapon from him. It will cost 500 Gold Bars. Marksman Six Shooter – The Marksman Six Shooter is a hard hitting, highly accurate pistol that can be gotten from Abstrakt at Retail Row. It will cost 400 Gold Bars.

– The Marksman Six Shooter is a hard hitting, highly accurate pistol that can be gotten from Abstrakt at Retail Row. It will cost 400 Gold Bars. Night Hawk – The Night Hawk can be gotten from Guggimon at Lockie’s Lighthouse, but you will need to take out Guggimon before you have the option to buy from his ghostly form. It will cost 400 Gold bars.

Become a Prop

Players can purchase a prop disguise from Bushranger near the Aftermath, Abstrakt at Retail Row, Joey at Dirty Docks/Believer Beach, and Hayseed at the Steel Farm. It will cost 75 Gold Bars.

All NPC Locations