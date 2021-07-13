How to damage an alien-driven saucer in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 6 is to damage an alien-driven saucer. Doing so is quite easy, as long as you know where to look. At the start of each round in Season 7, you will notice that some of the named locations have purple names instead of white ones. This indicates that the UFOs are on patrol there.

Go to one of these locations and loot up, making sure you have good weapons to shoot down the UFOs and then get to work on them. Ideally, you want a weapon that can do decent damage at range, but anything other than a shotgun can get the job done, eventually.

Remember, you only need to damage them, and it will build up with each shot, you don’t need to destroy the saucers or take out the pilots.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Collect Bars – (0/500) 30,000XP

Spend Bars – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy Alien tress – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Plant saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests