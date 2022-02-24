How to open Runic Chests in Destiny 2

Runic Chests are a reward you receive in Destiny 2 for completing PsiOps Battleground missions. These missions will come from the H.E.L.M, and you’ll be completing them alongside Lord Saladin, the Crow, and the Cabal, during the Season of the Risen. In this guide, we share how you can open and access the Runic Chests in Destiny 2.

While the Runic Chests are a reward, you’ll receive at the end of the PsiOps Battleground mission. You can’t always access them. You need to unlock them using Psychogenic Intel, a type of resource you’ll need to gather up frequently if you plan to complete these missions alongside other Guardians. You can farm for Psychogenic Intel by participating in The Witch Queen campaign missions or completing various activities for Fynch on the Throne World.

When you have enough, 500 Psychogenic Intel, you’ll be able to open up the Runic Chest at the end of a PsiOps Battlegrounds mission. It will be the chest to the right of the standard chest you’ll receive at the end of every mission. You need to interact with this chest to receive all of the rewards and deposit your Psychogenic Intel. If you don’t, you’ll miss out.