How to open the Petuaria Ruins locked door in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There are several pieces of wealth hidden all over Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Accessing them can be a bit of a puzzle, and learning how to unlock them gives you access to abilities, gear, and more places to explore. For those trying to break into the Petuaria Ruins in Eurvicscire, you’re going to need to wait for a distinct piece of content in the game. This guide details how to open the locked door inside Petuaria Ruins.

Unfortunately, you will not be able to brute force your way into the temple’s hidden labyrinth. Instead, you’re going to need to wait to make your way through the Eurvicscire region storyline. Eventually, Eivor and Hafdan will make their way to the ruins, and from there, the pair of you will be able to open up this route.

You may have guessed that it was blocked by story content because the only way to access the key to unlocking that door is behind a red door. These red doors are typically seen when you’re out completing the Raiding content, and you have other Vikings nearby who can help open these doors.

If you are not playing through the Eurvicscire quest storyline, you’re going to need to wait until you reach that bit of Valhalla’s plot before accessing the items stored away in Petuaria Ruins.