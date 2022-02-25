How to override the Landfall Tallneck in Horizon Forbidden West

The Tallneck near the ruins of San Francisco has fallen. It appears to be missing parts and you will need to get them back if you want to get a survey of the land. Get ready to fight against some angry Glinthawks. Here is how you override the Landfall Tallneck in Horizon Forbidden West.

You won’t be able to get access to the Landfall Tallneck until pretty late in the game. Once you have retrieved AETHER, POSEIDON, and DEMETER, you will be tasked with heading west across the sea to the ruins of San Francisco. Up until now, you may have noticed this Tallneck on the far left side of the map. Once you get the Faro’s Tomb quest, you will head over and it is just a short trek north of where you make landfall.

When you arrive in the area, you will immediately notice that the Tallneck has fallen into the water and isn’t functional. It is missing some parts. Dive into the water and use your focus to examine the Tallneck. You will then be tasked with searching the Glinthack nests for the missing parts. Head north to find the nests.

To get onto the first nest, hop onto the small platform that is just higher than the water. You will see a box on the platform. Follow it around to where the wall with the hole in it is. Fire your pullcaster at the box to pull it into the water. Use the box to jump up to the ladder on the wall. Follow the pathway around by walking across the wire and jumping across from platform to platform.

The second objective point is a little more difficult because of the number of enemies. Either maneuver around the machines in the water or fight them on the ruined platforms. Afterward, reach the second level of the ruins using your pullcaster and search for the part. After you find all the parts, return to the Tallneck. After installing both the power converters, you will get a cutscene where the Tallneck stands up and walks off. You can get on top of the Tallneck by swimming over to the nearby ruins that it walks around and jumping on it from the top of the building with the ladder.