Your character can acquire and use a wide variety of items throughout their time playing BitLife. One of the items they can acquire is a rusty trombone, which is critical for the Human Trombone challenge. You can only find it a specific way, and it won’t appear in the typical market where you purchase cars or houses or choose to adopt pets. Here’s what you need to know about how to own a rusty trombone in BitLIfe.

Where do you get a rusty trombone in BitLife?

The rusty trombone is a specific item. Not every character in BitLife can acquire it, which can make tracking it down tricky. It only appears in one specific activity: Street Performer. Your character can become a Street Performer if you have access to the Street Hustler expansion for BitLife. So long as you have this expansion, when your character becomes 18, they can choose to become a Street Performer until the Street Hustle page.

When your character chooses to become a Street Performer, there are several options they need to pick from, such as their act, the outfit they’re going to wear, and their collection box. Under the collection box is where you can acquire the rusty trombone item, which is how your character owns it. This is the only way for any BitLife character to own this item, even if they do not directly have it under their assets page. If you don’t become a Street Performer, the rusty trombone will elude you in this mobile game.

If you don’t see the rusty trombone available, continue working as a Street Performer. Each year, choose your job under the Occupation tab, and you can select to change your strategy, picking a new collection box. There’s a chance the rusty trombone can appear.

After you add the collection box once to your act, it’ll count as if your character owns it. This is the same section where you can choose for your character to start wearing chaps.