How to pay tribute in Age of Empires 4

Offering tribute is sometimes a requirement to keep another civilization on your good side in Age of Empires 4. It can also be a way to keep your allies alive during a multiplayer game, especially if it’s the two of you against everyone else. Here’s how you can pay tribute in Age of Empires 4, and what it does.

You’ll be able to pay tribute to any factions you’re fighting against or working with during your game. You can find the tributes page at the top right of your screen. When you click on the Tribute icon, you’ll be able to see all of the players in your game, and the resources you send to them as a Tribute.

You can only begin sending Tributes to other players once you have reached Age II for your civilization, and you’ve created a Market somewhere in your settlement. If you’re missing a Market, you will be unable to send any ally resources they might need. You cannot send a Tribute to players that are hostile towards you. They must be neutal, or an ally.

After creating a market and you have a civilization that is not hostile to you, you’ll be able to send that player as many resources as they need. You can send them Food, Lumber, Gold, or Stone.