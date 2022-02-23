How to ping in Lost Ark

Fights and instances in MMOs can be hectic affairs at the best of times, with communication being vital to pulling off some of the more difficult, complicated bosses. That’s why many of these games have implemented a Ping function to allow players to communicate their location to the rest of their group. Lost Ark has also made this possible for their players, letting them send that information via group chat rather than type it out or try to describe it in voice chat.

There are three options for communicating your location to your group in Lost Ark, each with slightly different purposes. These instructions will mention the default controls for the game, so if you’ve changed those up you’ll need to refer back to them instead.

Three Ways to Ping in Lost Ark

Each of these methods has a slightly different purpose, so it is useful to know all of them.