How to ping in Lost Ark
Let everyone know you’re there for them.
Fights and instances in MMOs can be hectic affairs at the best of times, with communication being vital to pulling off some of the more difficult, complicated bosses. That’s why many of these games have implemented a Ping function to allow players to communicate their location to the rest of their group. Lost Ark has also made this possible for their players, letting them send that information via group chat rather than type it out or try to describe it in voice chat.
There are three options for communicating your location to your group in Lost Ark, each with slightly different purposes. These instructions will mention the default controls for the game, so if you’ve changed those up you’ll need to refer back to them instead.
Three Ways to Ping in Lost Ark
Each of these methods has a slightly different purpose, so it is useful to know all of them.
- If you want your team to come to a specific point you can see on your screen, you can hold the CTRL key and then click the Left Mouse Button where you want to signal everyone to go. This is the quickest way to ping your allies and will help gather them to your exact location.
- You can also ping from the mini-map by pressing Tab and clicking on the map that pops up. This is useful for signally for your group to gather somewhere near to you but just out of your view.
- Finally, you can send a marker to the group chat with a location further away by opening the main map. Click M to open the map and then hold down Shift and click the Right Mouse Button to mark a location too far away to show up on the mini-map. This is perfect for telling the group where to gather for the next quest.