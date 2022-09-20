How to place all the parts of the translator setup near a Reality Tree Root in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

At stage 3 of 3 in the third quest of the Paradise Part 1 questline in Fortnite, your objective is to place all of the parts of the translator setup near a Reality Tree Root. You don’t need to collect the parts of the translator setup first. You already collected them during the previous quests in the Paradise Part 1 questline.

Where to find a Reality Tree Root

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’re not just looking for any Reality Tree Roots, you’re looking for one of the same five odd Reality Tree Roots that you found during the first Paradise Part 1 quest. You already used the Device to record a bizarre sound at one of them, and now you need to translate that bizarre sound into something intelligible. The five odd Reality Tree Roots are west of Sleepy Sound, northeast of the Rave Cave, southeast of the Reality Tree, north of Rocky Reels, and northwest of Cloudy Condos. You don’t have to go to the same one at which you recorded the bizarre sound, so go to whichever is nearest (or nearest to the start of your Battle Bus route).

How to place all the parts of the translator setup

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you get close to the odd Reality Tree Root, walk around it until you see the marked location where you need to place the parts of the translator setup. There’s a kind of “ghost” in each of the parts. Interact with each of these four “ghosts” to place the laptop, the trunk (being used as a desk), the receiver dish, and the microphone. Once the translator setup is complete and in place, you’ll receive a message from Paradigm, and be told to await your next orders, which is another way of saying that the next Paradise Part 1 quest will begin at the start of your next match.