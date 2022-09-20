All Upgrade Bench locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season, an Upgrade Bench is a device that lets you upgrade your weapons. When you upgrade a weapon it transforms to the next rarity up. So, a Common (grey) weapon upgrades to Uncommon (green) for 50 Bars, an Uncommon weapon upgrades to Rare (blue) for 150 Bars, a Rare weapon upgrades to Epic (purple) for 250 Bars, and an Epic weapon upgrades to Legendary (orange) for 350 Bars. You cannot upgrade a weapon to Exotic.

Upgrades improve a weapon’s stats. Which stats improve depends upon the type of weapon, but it could be Damage, Fire Rate, Magazine Size, and/or Reload Time. The cheaper upgrades probably aren’t worth the cost, as it’s not that hard to find Uncommon and Rare upgrades. And while upgrading is a quick way to get an Epic or Legendary weapon, the stat improvements aren’t that big. However, sometimes upgrading is required for quests, and quests are always worth completing.

Where to find an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

There are 18 Upgrade Benches on the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 map, and they’re spread out fairly evenly across the island. There are four in the snowy area in the northwest: one at Washout Wharf, one northwest of Logjam Junction, one at the gas station near Wreck Ravine, and one at the gas station near Drill Hill.

The northeast region has three Upgrade Benches: one in Sleepy Sound, one at the gas station east of Lustrous Lagoon, and one the Launchpad island.

The green region extending southeast from Loot Lake has four Upgrade Benches: one at the gas station south of Tilted Towers, one in Coney Crossroads, one at the large gas station near Shimmering Shrine, and one at the gas station east of Fort Jonesy.

The forest region in the southwest has two Upgrade Benches: one in Greasy Grove, and one at Shroom Station.

Finally, the southern desert region has five Upgrade Benches: two at Chonker’s Speedway, one at Rocky Reels, one at the gas station north of Cloudy Condos, and one at the Synapse Station.