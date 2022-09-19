How to use the Device to record the Bizarre sound at a Reality Tree Root in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Part 1 of the Paradise questline in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is pretty long, with a lot of individual quests and objectives to complete. Having lost contact with The Scientist at the end of the Vibin’ Questline during Chapter 3 Season 3, you’re now working with AMIE and Jonesy to… well… to try to figure out what the hell is going on, basically. And those two really aren’t getting along.

How to establish a Device Uplink near the Reality Tree

After you reboot a computer at Seven Outpost II, V, or Synapse Station, you’ll have to establish a Device Uplink near the Reality Tree. There are three possible sites, one to the west of the Reality Tree, one to the northwest, and one to the north. If you went for Seven Outpost V for the previous objective, you should easily be able to reach one of these spots safely. Otherwise, you might have to wait until the next match, depending on where the storm circle is, and what size it is.

How to find an odd Reality Tree root

Unless you get eliminated shortly after establishing the Device Uplink, then you should go to the odd Reality Tree root that’s just on the other side of the Reality Tree. Otherwise, there’s one northeast of the Rave Cave, one west of Sleepy Sound, one southeast of Tilted Towers, and one northwest of Cloudy Condos.

How to use the Device to record the bizarre sound

Once you’ve found the odd Reality Tree root, interact with it to record the sound. It’s the one that looks like a mini-mountain with a mini-tree on top. That will complete the first five-stage quest of the Paradise Part 1 questline. Your next objective will be to “await further orders”. You’ll receive those orders, and start the second Paradise Part 1 quest, at the start of your next match.