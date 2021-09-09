How to play Marvel Future Revolution on PC

Marvel Future Revolution is an MMORPG that is available on mobile devices. The game boasts a massive world with different regions, each having a unique civilization. Apart from the story quests and side missions, there is also PvP content that players can take on. Although the game is exclusive to mobile devices, players can also run the game on PC using emulators and here is how to do so.

Using BlueStacks

To play Marvel Future Revolution using BlueStacks, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Download the BlueStacks 5 emulator (64 bit) on your system and install it once done.

Using the emulator, open Play Store and then download Marvel Future Revolution from there. Once done, install the game on your system.

Open the game, and connect it with your Facebook/Gmail ID to load an old account or start fresh.

Once done, you can start playing the game on your system.

Using LDPlayer

To play Marvel Future Revolution using LDPlayer, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Download the latest version of the emulator from the official website and install it. Make sure you download the 64-bit version of the emulator by clicking on the right option, as it downloads the 32-bit version by default.

Open the LD Store from the main screen and download Marvel Future Revolution.

Open the game and link it with your Gmail/Facebook ID to load an old account or start fresh.

Once done, you can start playing the game on your system.

Interested players can use either emulator for playing the game on PC. Although BlueStacks is a widely popular and most commonly used emulator, many users have reported facing lagging and stuttering issues while playing the game on it. In that case, players can try the LDPlayer emulator.