How to play the iHeartLand map in Fortnite – iHeartLand map code

Fortnite players can expect to see interactive concerts become more frequent, thanks to iHeartRadio’s new iHeartLand Creative map. The map has previously been home to a Charlie Puth concert, and it is said at least 19 more events are planned for the next year. Best of all, you can jump into the map at anytime to earn a few XP bonuses and play a selection of mini-games. Here’s how to access the iHeartLand map in Fortnite.

Where to find the iHeartLand map in Fortnite

Being within Creative, iHeartLand can be found by entering its dedicated map code. You can do this by opening the game mode selection menu, and heading to the Island Code tab to enter the following: 6144-7573-9391. Once its introduction screen has popped up, we recommend you favorite the map to have it saved in the My Library tab at all times. This should prove useful at later dates, as iHeartRadio has revealed the map will host more concerts and live podcasts in the future.

In the meantime, iHeartLand still has plenty of benefits for its visitors. Those who spend at least 25 minutes in it can earn bonus XP and Gold, while there is also a range of mini-games to compete against your friends in. For instance, you’ll find a “Cranking 90s” game that tests how fast players can build vertically. Then, there is even a “Color Switch: Mic Drop” battle royale, challenging visitors to reach certain colored panels before its map slowly breaks apart.

You will definitely want to take your time and experience everything the music-themed creation bears. Keep in mind, you can earn additional XP playing Creative maps every 15 minutes, and it is just one of the ways to gain XP and Battle Stars at the fastest rate.