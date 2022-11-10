How to play Third Person modes in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0

The launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare II Season 1 is nearer than ever and players can’t wait to get into the fantastic battle royale action the game has in store for them. One of the unique features of Modern Warfare II is the inclusion of the third-person point of view in multiplayer. This gives the player a whole new perspective and makes the game much more thrilling. Activision has also announced that the third-person POV will be available in Warzone 2.0. So this begs the question how can you play third-person modes in Warzone 2.0?

Related: How the prestige leveling system works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

How to play Warzone 2.0 in Third Person View

In a recent blog post, it has been confirmed that third-person playlists will be coming to Warzone 2.0 during Season 01. That means that it will remain separate from the traditional first-person modes. So, it seems players won’t be able to switch between first and third-person POV whenever they want. Additionally, it is also mentioned that these third-person playlists will arrive ”during Season 1” so, these won’t be available at the launch of Warzone 2.0 on November 16 this year. Moreover, the third-person playlists will be included in weekly rotations. As such, it won’t always be available for players throughout the season.

Related: All new Season 1 maps in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

If players do want to get the taste of third-person modes right now, Modern Warfare II multiplayer has a few of those to try out. They offer a certain uniqueness in traditional PvP matches while also maintaining the action-packed gameplay the shooter series is known for. Currently, only 6v6 matches support the third-person view. It is not available in modes with bigger player counts like Invasion and Ground War.