How to play with friends in Forza Horizon 5

Sure, Forza Horizon 5 has an incredible single-player story campaign that’s very fulfilling. But, it’s also nice to be able to have crazy races with friends. Playing with friends is available in Forza Horizon 5, and here’s how you can set that up.

To play with friends in Forza Horizon 5, enter the pause menu. Scroll over to to the Online section. There are several options here that can be selected, but we’ll focus on the Convoy tab. Select it with A, and here is where you can build a convoy, which is essentially another term for a lobby.

Here, you can build a custom lobby with friends. To add friends to the convoy, select ‘Create a Convoy,’ and then choose ‘Friends Only’ to add those who are friends with on your platform. Then, hit ‘Select Friends,’ and you should see a list of users that can be added to the convoy.

In some cases, you may have difficulties adding players to convoys. This may be related to a number of issues, such as internet problems or server issues on the Forza Horizon side of things. Keep an eye on the FH5 Twitter feed, as well as your Message Center to see if there are, in fact, problems with the servers.