How to power up PokéStops in Pokémon Go

Powered-up PokéStops have arrived in Pokémon Go. This feature has been teased for quite some time and was tested in Australia earlier this year. The featured has now made it all versions of the games, and players can partake in this activity as they explore their local neighborhoods. Here’s how you power up PokéStops in Pokémon Go.

When you arrive at a PokéStop, you need to complete AR mapping tasks. You can receive AR mapping tasks by spinning the dial at the PokéStop and meeting the specific task. This typically means you need to be at a location close to where you spun the PokéStop, and then use your phone’s camera to scan specific pieces of the environment briefly.

There are three levels of powered-up PokéStops. The first requires five scans, the second requires 10, and the third requires 25. By powering up a PokéStop, you increase the rewards you receive from it, making it far more helpful to spin these locations and receive additional Pokéballs and items from them. You may need to wait for other trainers to work with you to scan these locations.

Make sure to visit locations that have a good amount of foot traffic with other players working on this task, or you might not be able to enhance powered-up PokéStops quickly enough to reap the rewards.