How to pre-load Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Pre-loading the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is a very straightforward process, and you’ll want to do so now so you’re ready to dive in when it goes live on September 16 on PlayStation 4 and 5, those with Early Access. PlayStation users who haven’t pre-ordered will be able to enter the open beta period on September 19 and start experiencing the future of Call of Duty.

Related: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 pre-order guide – retailer bonuses, editions, and more

Steps to pre-loading the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta

Head to the PlayStation Store on your console’s home screen, and if Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II isn’t front and center, do a quick search to pull it up. Open the MWII menu that appears, and, provided you pre-ordered for Early Access, there will be an option to download the beta. It’s about 29 GB and will be impossible to open if your console’s storage drive doesn’t have enough space, so make sure you have enough memory to hold the client.

Don’t expect to be able to jump straight into the game before September 16, as you’ll get a message saying the servers are undergoing maintenance. Also, be prepared for a queue come release, as there are bound to be thousands and thousands of players trying to get in at the same time, and the servers are going to be clogged for at least a little while.

When you make it into the beta, you’ll play on two maps to start, but there’s a chance additional maps will open up as the beta period continues. You’ll also be able to progress, earn unique rewards, and be one of the first players to experience the series’ return to aquatic combat. There will be a variety of modes available, too, so you’re not going to be stuck in just TDM forever.