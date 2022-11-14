What is the starting loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Despite featuring dozens of diverse weapons, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is certainly not giving players a head start when it comes to have an excellent loadout at the beginning of a match. For instance, those dropping into a location on its battle royale will not automatically have their one of their custom loadouts equipped. Instead, gunners should anticipate having just one underpowered weapon and a decent supply of healing items upon spawning. Here’s everything you will have in your starting loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

What weapons do you start with in Warzone 2.0?

No matter the battle royale playlist, those heading into Al Mazrah will always begin their matches with the X12 Handgun — which is also arguably one of the best pistols to find in Modern Warfare 2. Additionally, each soldier will start with two Armor Plates and the ability to switch to their fist for their secondary weapon. Though, this melee ability will be removed once another weapon is picked up from supply boxes or as ground loot.

Although this starting loadout surely is not great by any means, players have several ways to improve their arsenal. For one, Warzone 2.0 allows you to purchase your custom weapons directly from a Buy Station rather than having to obtain a Loadout Drop to secure them. As this does require a fair amount of cash, some may find it best to first loot their drop spots for weapons, as most areas will be home to assault rifles, snipers, and gun from most other categories.

Aside from artillery, you can expect to see several useful tools to pick up around all points of interest. This includes everything from grenades to Heartbeat Sensors, as your loadout can bear one Lethal item as well as a Tactical item. Better yet, those able to secure their full loadouts will have full access to their Perk Packages. Like Modern Warfare 2, these are customizable sets of four perks that grant special abilities in the heat of battle. Once you have gathered a full blown loadout, it should then be easier to earn elimations and level up toward your next Prestige Rank.